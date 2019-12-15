WHITEHALL – The city planning commission has approved a site plan for a storage building expansion at Whitehall Apartments II on Colby Street.
The plan includes a 28 foot by 44 foot addition to an existing garage located at the rear of the apartment complex located at 1123 E. Colby Street. The plan was submitted by TJ Whitehall LDHA LP.
The approval was made at the planners' Dec. 3 meeting.
The plan also includes the addition of mailbox kiosks for the residents of the complex.
The addition is located on property not owned by the apartment owner. However, upon the site plan approval it plans on purchasing the property.
Scott Huebler, city manager and zoning administrator, said it is not unusual for an applicant to seek a site plan approval before purchasing property for the project. The owner will not be able to build the addition until the property is purchased.