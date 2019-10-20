MONTAGUE – Both NBC Middle School and the Montague High School offer a glee club for their students to participate in.
Choir teacher Julie Cisneros, who started the club at both schools, said the difference between choir and glee is that one requires a tryout. In this case that would be the glee club, which has a smaller number of students that participate in it.
Cisneros said when students audition for either of the glee clubs she is looking for a student that can sing and read music. Students who join the club are either a member of the school choir or band.
The glee club at the middle school began last year towards the end of the school. Students from glee only got to participate in one performance. At the high school, glee is brand new.
She said it easier to start something like a glee club at middle school. Students who participate at the middle school level are more likely to join glee when they become freshman.
Cisneros said it is harder to get older students to join once they’ve already established their interests in sports and other extracurriculars.
This year there are at least three concerts planned for the glee clubs. The first concert will have a Halloween theme, and will be on Oct. 29, 7 p.m. at the high school, 4900 Stanton Blvd. They will be performing “Monster Mash” by Bobby “Boris” Pickett and “Autumn Vespers” by John Leavitt.
The other two concerts will be a winter concert and a pops concert singing songs from the 80s and 90s. Cisneros also plans on having the clubs participate in the Michigan School Band & Orchestra Association’s Solo and Ensemble Festival.
Cisnero’s said she comes from a family of musicians and teachers. Her great grandfather was a jazz pianist, and her parents were in a band with one another.
Growing up she said she participated in choir and glee club, and was attracted to the performing arts. She was the choir teacher at Montague Area Public Schools from 2005-2008. She said she left after the program was cut, and was rehired in 2016 when it was brought back.