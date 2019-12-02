Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.