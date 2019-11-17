LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer November 11 announced the following appointments to the Asparagus Marketing Program Advisory Board.
Sarah Greiner, of Hart, is the chief financial officer and vice president of Todd Greiner Farms, LLC., where they grow asparagus, cherries, apples, pumpkins, and other products. Greiner is reappointed to represent Northern-Central growers-at-large for a term commencing November 14, 2019 and expiring November 13, 2022.
Jordon M. Walsworth, of Mears, is the farm manager for his family’s farm, Golden Stock Farms, LLC., where they grow asparagus, corn, soybeans, and other products. Walsworth is appointed to represent Northern-Central growers-at-large for a term commencing November 14, 2019 and expiring November 13, 2022. He succeeds Eric Herrygers whose term expires November 13, 2019.
The Michigan Asparagus Advisory Board seeks to promote the production and consumption of asparagus grown in Michigan as well as to assist in the agricultural research and development of asparagus farming.
These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.