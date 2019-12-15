GRANT TOWNSHIP – The township board agreed to participate in the Old Newsboys-Goodfellows fundraising effort to purchase Christmas gifts for children.
The five-member board, at its Dec. 3 meeting, unanimously voted to give $250 to the cause. That is up from last year’s participation of $200.
The Old Newsboys-Goodfellows provides gifts to children from financially struggling families in the community.
“We have participated for many years,” said Trustee Joan Brooks. She said that in an area from Skeels Road to Garfield Road there are 125 children who qualify for help.