GRANT TWP. – The township board has voted to waive a penalty for failure of filing a real estate transfer tax valuation affidavit with the Oceana County Register of Deeds.
Township Supervisor Roger Schmidt, who also acts as the township tax assessor, moved at the board’s Oct. 1 meeting to not assess up to a $200 penalty ($5 for every day late) for failure to file the affidavit.
That motion passed 4-1 with Trustee Jim Aebig casting the lone no vote.
Schmidt said he moved to waive the penalty because the seller in the real estate transaction isn’t aware that they need to file the affidavit. He said it’s not fair to penalize those who don’t know they have to file.
Aebig said the seller should pay the penalty if they owe it. “Ignorance is no excuse,” he said.
According to the Michigan Department of Treasury that form must be filed when the seller chooses not to enter the amount paid for real estate on the deed or when they contract for the transfer or acquisition of a controlling interest in an entitly if the real property owned by that entity comprises 90% or more of the fair market value of the assets of the entity. The real estate transfer tax is based on the value of the real property transferred.