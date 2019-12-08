MUSKEGON – Dr. Leslie Kingsley, MD, has been appointed the new Chief Medical Officer for Hackley Community Care.
Dr. Kingsley joined Hackley Community Care in 2015 as a family practice physician.
Dr. Kingsley, DO, received her medical degree from Michigan State University College of Osteopathic Medicine and her Bachelors of Biomedical Science Degree from Grand Valley State University. She completed her family practice residency at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, MI.
Dr. Kingsley is a National Health Service Corps Scholar and has served as a volunteer for the American Red Cross, Grand Traverse Health Clinic, and worked as an education coordinator with AmeriCorps Together We Prepare in Grand Rapids, MI. She practices full spectrum family medicine by seeing patients of all ages, and she has a particular interest in using osteopathic medicine and principles in her patients’ care.
She likes to travel and explore, but has always had a love for Western Michigan.
Hackley Community Care (HCC) is a Federally Qualified Health Center that has been providing quality health care services since 1992. Hackley Community Care has continuously expanded to provide an array of services that include full primary care, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy (Community Care Pharmacy), home based and school based health services, and other supporting programs such as Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, Komen Breast Health, and BCCCNP services, to name a few. All of the services are designed to meet the needs of the underserved in the community.
Hackley Community Care was recently recognized as ranking among the top 30% of health centers nationally for clinical quality by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Advancing Health Information Technology (HIT) for Quality from HRSA and MQIN Champion Highest Achiever award by Michigan Primary Care Association (MPCA)
