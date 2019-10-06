WHITEHALL – Halloween movies is the theme for this year’s Whitehall High School Homecoming hall decorating contest.
Homecoming Week is Oct. 7-12, starting with the hall decorating. Each class has a classic Halloween movie to use for hall decorating. Freshmen is “Ghostbusters,” Sophomores is Hocus Pocus,” Juniors is “Coraline,” and Seniors is “Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Also Spirit Days will be held during the week.
On Friday, Oct. 11, the Homecoming Parade will be held at 5:30 p.m., and will take a route through the downtown from and back to the White Lake Community Center. The Grand Marshall will be James Morningstar, recently retired teacher and coach.
The Homecoming events will conclude Saturday, Oct. 12, with the Homecoming Dance, 8-11 p.m., in the Whitehall High School Viking Center.