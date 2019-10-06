By Greg Means/Beacon Editor

Members of the Whitehall High School 2019 Homecoming Court are: Freshmen Class Representatives, seated in front, Allison Tate and Maddox Varela; Middle Row, left to right, sophomore representative Arayah Neste; senior queen candidates Kate Martin, Morgan Knapp, Karoline Glamzi, Chloe McCarthy, Erika Pascavis, Trinity Metsaars and junior class representative Becca Bertrand. Back Row, left to right, are sophomore class representative Brodie Fogus, senior king candidates Alfred McGlothin IV, Josh Geisler, Julian Pruett, Jarrean Sargent, Austin Groeneveld, DJ Wright and junior class representative Devion Brown.