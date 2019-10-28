LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer Monday announced the reappointments of two Hart farmers to the Michigan Carrot Commission.
Ryan P. Malburg, of Hart, is a managing member of Malburg Acres, LLC., where he grows carrots, asparagus, and other products. Malburg is reappointed to represent fresh growers, for a term commencing November 1, 2019 and expiring October 31, 2022.
Jared Oomen, of Hart, is the manager of Oomen Farms, where his family grows carrots, asparagus, and other products. He holds a bachelor’s degree in agricultural industries from Michigan State University. Oomen is reappointed to represent process growers, for a term commencing November 1, 2019 and expiring October 31, 2022.
The Michigan Carrot Commission promotes the production and consumption of carrots grown in Michigan and assists in the agricultural research and development of carrot farming.
These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.