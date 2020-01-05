Dec. 30 — Jan. 5

• Council confirms pot business ban

• Splash pad effort to go after funding

Jan. 6 -12

• Pull tab obsession helps children and families

• Snyder signs ‘wetlands’ bill before leaving office

• County Commissioners elect new leadership

Jan. 13-19

• Schools concerned about student ‘vaping

• Whitehall appoints city council member

• Rental registration required

• City planners to explore ‘pot’ facilities ordinance

• Ludington woman dies in fire US-31 crash

Jan. 20-26

• Legislators receive their appointments

• Hard water fishing

• WWI soldier survived sinking of the Tuscania

• Momentum building for Food Processing Initiative

Jan. 27-Feb. 2

• Bodies ID’d in murder-suicide

• Montague retirees get health insurance options

• Shelter from the storm

•Another new ranking system for state’s schools

Feb. 3-9

• Montague schools taking another look at sinking fund

• You can bank on him

• Record cold and snow paralyzes Michigan

• Facebook contest opens up world of hearing for winner

Feb. 10 -16

• Ice, wind storms leave residents without power

• Whitehall mayor hospitalized from fall on Portugal trip

• Twp. bans marijuana facilities

Feb. 17-23

• ‘All by God’s grace’

• 9-1-1 surcharge increase to go back on ballot

• Grant Twp. hopes for August delivery of fire tanker truck

• Montague schools to ask for sinking fund millage

Feb. 24-March 2

• ‘Teddy Bear Toss’

• Student Count Day delayed by weather

• Another township bans marijuana facilities

• Bowling may return to Whitehall this summer

March 3-9

• Ice fishermen rescued from White Lake

• Plastic PURGE team wins first round of Eco-Challenge

• Flower Creek water study results to be shared at March 12 meeting

• Whitehall council fills 2nd vacancy in 2 months

March 10 -16

• Drain Commissioner seeks land easements for Buttermilk Creek improvement project

• 100 years and still going...

• Grant Twp. plans to build a wall

• Townships set public hearings for special assessment district

March 17- 23

• County delays bus cuts

• Looking for recycling solutions

• Neighbors blame business for flooded yards

March 24-30

• Athletic building rises as steel goes into place

• Flower Creek survey shows manure getting into the system

• SummerSalt Festival is back for 2019

March 31-April 6

• Arts endowment campaign more than halfway to goal

• Council accepts bid for Main Street project

• Recycling no more

• Fundraising is underway for new scout house

April 7-13

• Crashing waves

• Moving forward on licensing pot facilities

• Camp clean up is April 14

• Scammed ... well almost

April 14-20

• May 11 ribbon cutting for mountain bike trails

• ‘Splash pad’ project may have new life

• County schools earn $1.6 million in safety grants

• Volunteers needed for White Lake cleanup

April 21-27

• Planned Parenthood’s lease is terminated

• Montague girl is a heart survivor

• RoboSharks win state robotics title

April 28 -May 4

• Brush fire burns an acre in Fruitland

• Recycling returns to transfer station

• Weekend at White Lake Stage Race returns in May

• New restaurant opening in downtown Whitehall

• Q&A meetings slated for Sinking Fund Millage

May 5 -11

• 9-1-1 surcharge on Tuesday’s ballot

• Flooded road

• 8 headed to National History Day National Championships

• Montague asks for sinking fund

• Rothbury man killed in US-31 crash

May 12-18

• Ground is broken for convention center

• 9-1-1 phone surcharge and millage pass

• Elderly couple killed in Sunday accident

• Top 12 academic seniors announced for Whitehall

May 19 -25

• More history may be made at Heritage Park

• Ribbon Cutting at Mosquito Creek

• WHS graduation moved gym

• Montague H.S. names its Top 10 for 2019

May 26-June 1

• School leaders step down

• Services to honor supreme sacrifices

• Whitehall schools looking at early start

• Montague graduation is Sunday

• Road races dodge the rain

June 2- 8

• Might be vet’s final taps

• Causeway re-opened

• SummerSaltin-ing into the season

• School board accepts president’s resignation

• State police investigating suspicious deaths

June 9-15

• Groups weigh in on Planned Parenthood office eviction

• The final D.A.R.E.

• Montague school board picks two new members

• MSP investigating fatal traffic crash in Grant Township

June 16-22

• Dalton’s new fire trucks gets ‘pushed in’

• MAPS OKs new board members

• Splash pad fundraising stalled

• Historic playhouse near re-opening

• Father dies from injuries suffered in June 3 crash

June 23-29

• Reeths-Puffer grad named president of Nebraska college

• Whitehall schools to have ‘soft’ start

• Student makes history

• Playhouse ribbon cutting is Wednesday

June 30-July 6

• Muskegon County fights back

• Celebrate the Fourth

• The ‘Grand Old Lady’ lives on!

• Whitehall Township looks at sewer expansion

July 7-13

• Vaping is on the rise in county

• Making a big splash

• Marijuana licensing ordinance heading to Whitehall council

July 14-20

• WLFA may seek millage request

• Goose crossing

• City may move forward on splash pad project

• Public invited to discuss MATS bus routes

July 21-27

• Over the Moon!

• Finding your heart

• Cruz’In comes to Whitehall- Montague this Friday

• Conservation officer IDs missing child in Oscoda Co.

July 2-Aug. 3

• He’s still got it!

• ‘Fairy Tale’

• Whitehall to look further into marijuana licensing ordinances

Aug. 4-10

• Great Night for Cruz’In

• Moving to London

• Good news for splash pad

Aug. 11-17

• Historical collection donated to library

• Driver ID’d in fatal crash

• Candidates line up for Whitehall council election

• Escanaba returns to The Playhouse

• City of Whitehall hires rental inspector

Aug. 18 -24

• Ex-boyfriend a suspect in Dalton Twp. murder

• Sunflower attraction

• Montague to begin looking into trash pickup options

• Marijuana grow development proposed for Dalton Twp.

Aug. 25-31

• High lake levels are expected to go into the fall

• Swimmers beware

• Township residents surprised by solar farm plans

• Whitehall schools have early start

Sept. 1-7

• Spray over pier

• Montague and Reeths-Puffer start classes on Tuesday

• Marijuana ordinances not on city agenda last Tuesday

• db3 purchases land for Agricultural Industrial Park in Dalton Township

Sept. 8-14

• Walk ends the summer season

• Clinton Twp. man drowns in White River last Sunday

• Vape store owner responds to ban order

• Township approves plan for solar farm

• Governor bans types of vaping products

Sept 15-21

• Small plane strikes Whitehall water tower

• Sewer bid opening set for Wednesday

• Flooded again!

• Dalton agrees to sell land

• Wildcat Walk-about offers family fun!

Sept. 22-28

• The invisible terror

• White Lake’s connection to famous president may be an urban legend

• Library Friends pick ‘The Russian Five’

• Opiate Summit returns to Muskegon County

Sept. 29 -Oct. 5

• School zone lights going up

• Residents voice frustration about Buttermilk Creek Drain project

• Bid accepted on sewer extension

• Ride and Hike-a-thon to benefit Montague family

Oct. 6 -12

• Redemption story

• Chassix changes name to Aludyne

• Damaged water tower is cleared for use

• M-Dot develops winter plan for BR-31 causeway

Oct. 13-19

• Warning flasher go up

• Whitehall hires engineers for street improvements

• Voters to settle issue on marijuana business in city?

• Fire truck near delivery

• Homecoming Royalty

Oct. 20-26

• Eight on ballot for Whitehall City Council

• Incumbents fill ballot in Montague election

• Montague’s Artisan Market is now open in downtown!

• Whitehall H.S. king and queen crowned

• Ryerson Creek project a turning point for Muskegon Lake

Oct. 27-Nov. 2

• Preparing for winter

• WLFA seeks millage for station, trucks

• Board voices frustrations with commissioner

• Whitehall voters to decided whether to elect mayor

• Trick or Treat

Nov. 3-9

• Medical marijuana licensing approved in Whitehall

• Voters to choose city council members

• Halloween Fun!

• Bathroom and concession stand construction begin at soccer complex

• Former post commander to speak at Veteran’s Day Tribute

Nov. 10-16

• Voters reject fire millage by just 21 votes on Tuesday

• Veteran’s Day Tribute

• La Fiesta Chip Co. opens in Montague

• Mullally gains seat on Whitehall Council

• National History Day projects are all consuming for successful participants

• Lohman to serve another term as mayor

• Charter amendment passes in Whitehall

Nov. 17 -23

• City leaders are re-elected

• Civil War soldier comes home

• Drive-through ATM okayed

• Village, Electric Forest settle on 10-year permit

Nov. 24 -30

• Cartoons used to discuss school violence, other difficult subjects

• Montague, MCRC install new barriers along US- 31

• Santa House moves

• Montague Old Newsies determined to help kids

Dec. 1-7

• Permits issued for medical marijuana dispensaries

• Ride with Pride

• Celebrate holidays with B&B cookie tour

• Santa Claus is coming to town

Dec. 8-14

• Giant swine makes appearance in Whitehall and Montague

• Bound over on murder charge

• Main breaks spills sewage near White Lake

• The trees are coming down

Dec. 15-21

• Humane Society get $100,000 Petco grant

• WaterDog wants to escape flooding

• Flint fallout

Dec. 22 -28

• Montague FFA wins grant to build composting facility

• Sharing wishes

• Warning for early ice fishermen

• Howmet name returning

