Dec. 30 — Jan. 5
• Council confirms pot business ban
• Splash pad effort to go after funding
Jan. 6 -12
• Pull tab obsession helps children and families
• Snyder signs ‘wetlands’ bill before leaving office
• County Commissioners elect new leadership
Jan. 13-19
• Schools concerned about student ‘vaping
• Whitehall appoints city council member
• Rental registration required
• City planners to explore ‘pot’ facilities ordinance
• Ludington woman dies in fire US-31 crash
Jan. 20-26
• Legislators receive their appointments
• Hard water fishing
• WWI soldier survived sinking of the Tuscania
• Momentum building for Food Processing Initiative
Jan. 27-Feb. 2
• Bodies ID’d in murder-suicide
• Montague retirees get health insurance options
• Shelter from the storm
•Another new ranking system for state’s schools
Feb. 3-9
• Montague schools taking another look at sinking fund
• You can bank on him
• Record cold and snow paralyzes Michigan
• Facebook contest opens up world of hearing for winner
Feb. 10 -16
• Ice, wind storms leave residents without power
• Whitehall mayor hospitalized from fall on Portugal trip
• Twp. bans marijuana facilities
Feb. 17-23
• ‘All by God’s grace’
• 9-1-1 surcharge increase to go back on ballot
• Grant Twp. hopes for August delivery of fire tanker truck
• Montague schools to ask for sinking fund millage
Feb. 24-March 2
• ‘Teddy Bear Toss’
• Student Count Day delayed by weather
• Another township bans marijuana facilities
• Bowling may return to Whitehall this summer
March 3-9
• Ice fishermen rescued from White Lake
• Plastic PURGE team wins first round of Eco-Challenge
• Flower Creek water study results to be shared at March 12 meeting
• Whitehall council fills 2nd vacancy in 2 months
March 10 -16
• Drain Commissioner seeks land easements for Buttermilk Creek improvement project
• 100 years and still going...
• Grant Twp. plans to build a wall
• Townships set public hearings for special assessment district
March 17- 23
• County delays bus cuts
• Looking for recycling solutions
• Neighbors blame business for flooded yards
March 24-30
• Athletic building rises as steel goes into place
• Flower Creek survey shows manure getting into the system
• SummerSalt Festival is back for 2019
March 31-April 6
• Arts endowment campaign more than halfway to goal
• Council accepts bid for Main Street project
• Recycling no more
• Fundraising is underway for new scout house
April 7-13
• Crashing waves
• Moving forward on licensing pot facilities
• Camp clean up is April 14
• Scammed ... well almost
April 14-20
• May 11 ribbon cutting for mountain bike trails
• ‘Splash pad’ project may have new life
• County schools earn $1.6 million in safety grants
• Volunteers needed for White Lake cleanup
April 21-27
• Planned Parenthood’s lease is terminated
• Montague girl is a heart survivor
• RoboSharks win state robotics title
April 28 -May 4
• Brush fire burns an acre in Fruitland
• Recycling returns to transfer station
• Weekend at White Lake Stage Race returns in May
• New restaurant opening in downtown Whitehall
• Q&A meetings slated for Sinking Fund Millage
May 5 -11
• 9-1-1 surcharge on Tuesday’s ballot
• Flooded road
• 8 headed to National History Day National Championships
• Montague asks for sinking fund
• Rothbury man killed in US-31 crash
May 12-18
• Ground is broken for convention center
• 9-1-1 phone surcharge and millage pass
• Elderly couple killed in Sunday accident
• Top 12 academic seniors announced for Whitehall
May 19 -25
• More history may be made at Heritage Park
• Ribbon Cutting at Mosquito Creek
• WHS graduation moved gym
• Montague H.S. names its Top 10 for 2019
May 26-June 1
• School leaders step down
• Services to honor supreme sacrifices
• Whitehall schools looking at early start
• Montague graduation is Sunday
• Road races dodge the rain
June 2- 8
• Might be vet’s final taps
• Causeway re-opened
• SummerSaltin-ing into the season
• School board accepts president’s resignation
• State police investigating suspicious deaths
June 9-15
• Groups weigh in on Planned Parenthood office eviction
• The final D.A.R.E.
• Montague school board picks two new members
• MSP investigating fatal traffic crash in Grant Township
June 16-22
• Dalton’s new fire trucks gets ‘pushed in’
• MAPS OKs new board members
• Splash pad fundraising stalled
• Historic playhouse near re-opening
• Father dies from injuries suffered in June 3 crash
June 23-29
• Reeths-Puffer grad named president of Nebraska college
• Whitehall schools to have ‘soft’ start
• Student makes history
• Playhouse ribbon cutting is Wednesday
June 30-July 6
• Muskegon County fights back
• Celebrate the Fourth
• The ‘Grand Old Lady’ lives on!
• Whitehall Township looks at sewer expansion
July 7-13
• Vaping is on the rise in county
• Making a big splash
• Marijuana licensing ordinance heading to Whitehall council
July 14-20
• WLFA may seek millage request
• Goose crossing
• City may move forward on splash pad project
• Public invited to discuss MATS bus routes
July 21-27
• Over the Moon!
• Finding your heart
• Cruz’In comes to Whitehall- Montague this Friday
• Conservation officer IDs missing child in Oscoda Co.
July 2-Aug. 3
• He’s still got it!
• ‘Fairy Tale’
• Whitehall to look further into marijuana licensing ordinances
Aug. 4-10
• Great Night for Cruz’In
• Moving to London
• Good news for splash pad
Aug. 11-17
• Historical collection donated to library
• Driver ID’d in fatal crash
• Candidates line up for Whitehall council election
• Escanaba returns to The Playhouse
• City of Whitehall hires rental inspector
Aug. 18 -24
• Ex-boyfriend a suspect in Dalton Twp. murder
• Sunflower attraction
• Montague to begin looking into trash pickup options
• Marijuana grow development proposed for Dalton Twp.
Aug. 25-31
• High lake levels are expected to go into the fall
• Swimmers beware
• Township residents surprised by solar farm plans
• Whitehall schools have early start
Sept. 1-7
• Spray over pier
• Montague and Reeths-Puffer start classes on Tuesday
• Marijuana ordinances not on city agenda last Tuesday
• db3 purchases land for Agricultural Industrial Park in Dalton Township
Sept. 8-14
• Walk ends the summer season
• Clinton Twp. man drowns in White River last Sunday
• Vape store owner responds to ban order
• Township approves plan for solar farm
• Governor bans types of vaping products
Sept 15-21
• Small plane strikes Whitehall water tower
• Sewer bid opening set for Wednesday
• Flooded again!
• Dalton agrees to sell land
• Wildcat Walk-about offers family fun!
Sept. 22-28
• The invisible terror
• White Lake’s connection to famous president may be an urban legend
• Library Friends pick ‘The Russian Five’
• Opiate Summit returns to Muskegon County
Sept. 29 -Oct. 5
• School zone lights going up
• Residents voice frustration about Buttermilk Creek Drain project
• Bid accepted on sewer extension
• Ride and Hike-a-thon to benefit Montague family
Oct. 6 -12
• Redemption story
• Chassix changes name to Aludyne
• Damaged water tower is cleared for use
• M-Dot develops winter plan for BR-31 causeway
Oct. 13-19
• Warning flasher go up
• Whitehall hires engineers for street improvements
• Voters to settle issue on marijuana business in city?
• Fire truck near delivery
• Homecoming Royalty
Oct. 20-26
• Eight on ballot for Whitehall City Council
• Incumbents fill ballot in Montague election
• Montague’s Artisan Market is now open in downtown!
• Whitehall H.S. king and queen crowned
• Ryerson Creek project a turning point for Muskegon Lake
Oct. 27-Nov. 2
• Preparing for winter
• WLFA seeks millage for station, trucks
• Board voices frustrations with commissioner
• Whitehall voters to decided whether to elect mayor
• Trick or Treat
Nov. 3-9
• Medical marijuana licensing approved in Whitehall
• Voters to choose city council members
• Halloween Fun!
• Bathroom and concession stand construction begin at soccer complex
• Former post commander to speak at Veteran’s Day Tribute
Nov. 10-16
• Voters reject fire millage by just 21 votes on Tuesday
• Veteran’s Day Tribute
• La Fiesta Chip Co. opens in Montague
• Mullally gains seat on Whitehall Council
• National History Day projects are all consuming for successful participants
• Lohman to serve another term as mayor
• Charter amendment passes in Whitehall
Nov. 17 -23
• City leaders are re-elected
• Civil War soldier comes home
• Drive-through ATM okayed
• Village, Electric Forest settle on 10-year permit
Nov. 24 -30
• Cartoons used to discuss school violence, other difficult subjects
• Montague, MCRC install new barriers along US- 31
• Santa House moves
• Montague Old Newsies determined to help kids
Dec. 1-7
• Permits issued for medical marijuana dispensaries
• Ride with Pride
• Celebrate holidays with B&B cookie tour
• Santa Claus is coming to town
Dec. 8-14
• Giant swine makes appearance in Whitehall and Montague
• Bound over on murder charge
• Main breaks spills sewage near White Lake
• The trees are coming down
Dec. 15-21
• Humane Society get $100,000 Petco grant
• WaterDog wants to escape flooding
• Flint fallout
Dec. 22 -28
• Montague FFA wins grant to build composting facility
• Sharing wishes
• Warning for early ice fishermen
• Howmet name returning