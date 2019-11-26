MUSKEGON – As part of the Livability Lab: 100-Day Challenge, Minority Businesses (Team 10), a diverse team of individuals, entrepreneurs, and business people have come together with the sole purpose to strengthen, support, and help grow minority-owned businesses throughout Muskegon County. Team 10 has created a survey to identify the needs of minority-owned businesses in Muskegon County. The survey can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8CY9MWT .
The results of this survey will help in supporting local businesses with the proper resources to fit their needs. Access to resources is a contributing factor to businesses being successful.
At the end of the 100 days, the Livability Lab will reconvene on January 23 to plan the next steps to continue this positive momentum.
This Livability Lab: 100 Day challenge team is working in conjunction with Mercy Health, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, Muskegon Area First, Muskegon Heights Business Association, West Michigan Hispanic Chamber, Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), Small Business Development Center (SBDC), SCORE of Muskegon, Muskegon Rotary Diversity & Inclusion committee, Community Foundation for Muskegon County, and local minority owned entrepreneurs.