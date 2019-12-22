NAVAL HOSPITAL BREMERTON, Wash. (Nov. 25, 2019) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class James Gibbens poses for a photo at Naval Hospital Bremerton (NHB), Nov. 15, 2019. Gibbens was the one of the leading petty officers for administering this year’s flu vaccine to all active duty Sailors and staff assigned to the hospital, and all eligible TRICARE beneficiaries October-November. NHB supports more than 60,000 military families in West Puget Sound, shaping military medicine through training, mentoring and research to ensure a ready medical force and operationally ready force.