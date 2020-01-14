DALTON TWP. – It is unclear right now the extent of 14-year-old Tajen Pannell’s injuries.
Pannell, an eighth grader at Reeths-Puffer Middle School, was taken to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids on Tuesday morning, Jan. 14, after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash at a bus stop on Russell Road. Pannell was first treated at the Mercy Health Hackley Campus in Muskegon prior to being transported.
Reeths-Puffer Superintendent Steve Edwards e-mailed that the extent of the student's injuries is unknown, but he is believed to have two broken legs.
Just before 7 a.m. Pannell was hit while waiting at a bus stop on Russell Road near Tyler Road. There were four other students who witnessed the incident, two of which were at the stop, and the other two who were already seated on the bus.
Edwards wrote in his e-mail that the four students have been interviewed by investigators, and are receiving support at school
The rest of the student body at the middle school were made aware of what happened to Pannell during their second hour.
In Edward’s e-mail he wrote, “According to an eyewitness, the bus was stopped with the red flashers fully operational. The car approached from the rear and passed the stopped bus, when the accident occurred. If you are aware of who the person is who fled, please let law enforcement know.”
The make, model, and color of the car is still unknown at this time, but Edwards is hopeful that someone will come forward with more information.