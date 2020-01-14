Today

Cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 27F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with snow showers developing during the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.