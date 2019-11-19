MUSKEGON – This GivingTuesday, the Harbor Hospice Foundation will inspire generosity by sharing awareness of the power of grief support programs through The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice. Encouraging individuals and businesses to consider supporting this compassionate, healing and important service to patients and families in West Michigan.
“The Scolnik Healing Center is a safe space for those with loss to share the real and raw, connect with others, and access the support that fits their individual journey”, says Amy Geldersma, Social Work & Counseling Services manager.
GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world. GivingTuesday will kick off the generosity season this year by inspiring people to give back on December 3rd, and throughout the year.
Gifts through the GivingTuesday campaign #GivingAHealingPlace will support the counseling fees for our grief support programs; offered with no cost to anyone needing this service.
“It’s a place where people find support by being able to express and process their grief without judgment”, says Laura Ecker, bereavement counselor and Camp Courage co-Director -- “to connect with other grievers who also have had a loss of someone close.”
Those who are interested in joining Harbor Hospice Foundation’s #GivingTuesday initiative can visit www.HarborHospiceMI.org/ways-to-give/givingtuesday/ Harbor Hospice Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) organization created to be the lead fundraising entity for Harbor Hospice.
To learn more about GivingTuesday: please visit www.givingtuesday.org