Photo Captions: IMG_1747.jpg– L to R: Hospitality & Food Management students Hallie Davis (Fruitport), Skyler Cunningham (Orchard View), and Dakota Miller (Whitehall) take notes as they sample each chili.
Group_chili.jpg– L to R: Pam Babbit, Deven Rossi (Muskegon), Christian Ramirez (Muskegon), John Noling, Caleb Alsteen (Oakridge), Douglas Brown, Karlee Jensen (Reeths-Puffer), Daniel Turgeon (Ravenna), Victoria Broom (Muskegon), and Lindsay Postema (Whitehall).
MUSKEGON: Members of the Muskegon Rotary served as chili taste testers on Thursday, December 19, 2019, as they sampled a variety of original chili recipes prepared by Hospitality & Food Management students from the Career Tech Center (CTC) in Muskegon. As part of an authentic real-world instructional teaching unit on chili and global cuisine, students created ten original regional chili recipes based on their research of Northern and Eastern Africa, Greece, Spain, Guatemala, Poland, Thailand, Japan, and the Mediterranean.
Each recipe represents a world approach to chili creation and challenged students to research what chili would taste like from their assigned region. For example, students Deven Rossi (Muskegon), Christian Ramirez (Muskegon), and Caleb Alsteen (Oakridge), who were assigned the region of Poland, chose to use kielbasa, kohlrabi, and cabbage in their chili, based on their research. Classmate Lindsay Postema (Whitehall) was assigned the region of Greece. Her research led her to include goat cheese, orzo pasta, and great northern beans in her chili.
“This tasting experience was a great eye-opener for Rotarians to see the sophistication of the research and the creative recipes the students developed,” said Rotary member John Noling. “We are thankful to have the CTC partnering with us again this year for our chili fundraiser and for the great things they are doing with their students!”
Following the tastings, participants offered their feedback to help students prepare for the Get Your Chili On! chili cook-off hosted by the Muskegon Rotary Club. The public is also invited to cast their vote during the Career Tech Center Open House on Wednesday, January 29 from 5 to 7 p.m.
The top four student recipes will be featured at Get Your Chili On! chili cook-off on Thursday, February 6, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall. Proceeds will help fund supplies for international service trips hosted by the Rotary Club.
For more information on the Career Tech Center’s Hospitality & Food Management program, or any of the 15 other career-prep programs at the CTC, visit muskegonctc.org and click on the Classes link.