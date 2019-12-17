Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.

Tonight

Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 16F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. High 19F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.