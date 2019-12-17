PITTSBURGH – The Howmet name is expected to come back to Arconic's Whitehall manufacturing facilities in 2020.
Lightweight metals manufacturer Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) on Tuesday announced that Arconic Rolled Products Corporation (to be renamed Arconic Corporation upon separation) has publicly filed a preliminary Registration Statement on Form 10 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in connection with Arconic Inc.’s pending separation into two standalone, publicly-traded companies.
Arconic Inc. will spin off Arconic Corporation, which will hold the businesses currently comprising Arconic Inc.’s Global Rolled Products segment (Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction).
The businesses currently comprising Arconic Inc.’s Engineered Products and Forgings segment, which has facilities in Whitehall, will remain in the existing company, which will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. upon separation. The separation is on track to be completed in the second quarter of 2020.
Arconic Corporation will be a globally competitive aluminum products company, centered on rolled products, extrusions, and architectural products and systems. Its businesses will primarily serve the ground transportation, aerospace, building and construction, industrial, and packaging end-markets.
Howmet Aerospace’s primary businesses will focus on jet engine components, aerospace and industrial fasteners, and structural parts for airplanes and defense, as well as forged aluminum wheels for commercial transportation.
The preliminary Form 10, prepared in accordance with SEC guidelines, includes detailed information about Arconic Corporation as a standalone company, such as historical financial information, as well as a description of Arconic Corporation’s business and strategy and other legal and financial disclosures. This registration statement is subject to change prior to it being declared effective by the SEC.
The separation remains subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, including obtaining final approval from the Arconic Inc. Board of Directors, receipt of a favorable opinion of Arconic Inc.’s legal counsel with respect to the tax-free nature of the transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes, completion of financing, and the effectiveness of the Form 10.
A copy of the preliminary Form 10 is available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov and can also be viewed on www.arconic.com/sec-filings.