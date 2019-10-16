Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WINDS...GUSTS AROUND 50 MPH OUT OF THE NORTHWEST, GRADUALLY SUBSIDING TONIGHT. * WAVES...10 TO 14 FEET, HIGHEST SOUTH OF GRAND HAVEN, GRADUALLY SUBSIDING TONIGHT. * IMPACTS...SIGNIFICANT DUNE AND BLUFF EROSION CONTINUING INTO THE EVENING. LOW-LYING AREAS AND PARKING LOTS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING. WATER WILL BE PUSHED BACK INTO CHANNELS AND RIVER MOUTHS. * DETAILS...AS OF 4 PM, PEAK WIND GUSTS OF 45 TO 55 MPH CONTINUE TO BE REPORTED BY WIND INSTRUMENTATION SITED AT THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE, INCLUDING BIG SABLE POINT AND THE MUSKEGON AND SOUTH HAVEN PIERS. THE BUOYS AT PORT SHELDON AND SOUTH HAVEN HAVE BOTH RECORDED 12 FOOT WAVES TODAY BUT NOW APPEAR TO HAVE REACHED THEIR MAXIMUM. * TIMING...WINDS AND WAVES WILL GRADUALLY SUBSIDE TONIGHT, BUT SIGNIFICANT DUNE, BEACH, AND BLUFF EROSION WILL CONTINUE THROUGH THIS EVENING. WAVE HEIGHTS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW 6 FEET UNTIL AFTER DAYBREAK THURSDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... RESIDENTS ON OR NEAR THE SHORE IN THE WARNED AREA SHOULD TAKE APPROPRIATE ACTION TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. MUCH OF THE LAKESHORE HAS ALREADY EXPERIENCED SIGNIFICANT EROSION FROM HIGH WATER LEVELS AND WAVE ACTION, AND THE CURRENT HIGH WAVES WILL CONTINUE TO EAT AWAY AT PROPERTY ALONG THE COAST. STAY AWAY FROM PIERS, BREAKWATER WALKWAYS, AND LAKESHORE PARKS TO PREVENT BEING SWEPT INTO THE LAKE. AVOID FLOODED PARKING LOTS AND ROADWAYS. WATCH FOR FALLING TREE LIMBS. &&