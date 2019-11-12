Washington, DC – On Nov. 4, Congressman Bill Huizenga (MI-02) joined health care leaders from Access Health in Muskegon to unveil HR 4925, the Community Multi-Share Coverage Program Act (CMCP). This West Michigan inspired multi-share health care legislation is designed as a 4-year national demonstration pilot. The CMCP Act would provide $36 million in grants to support up to five community multi-share coverage programs.
“I believe policymakers in Washington should be looking for ways to increase the well-being of Americans, promote upward mobility, and improve outcomes for families,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “The Community Multi-share Coverage Program Act achieves these objectives by building upon the success we have seen right here in West Michigan. By using a unique approach to deliver quality health care at affordable prices to populations that are either underserved or uninsured, this West Michigan inspired legislation can improve health and financial security while helping more people climb the ladder of opportunity and achieve success.”
Multi-share models provide an alternative, non-insurance, form of coverage that has demonstrated the ability to reduce demand for Medicaid by stabilizing and improving the health of a population traditionally on the cusp of Medicaid eligibility. CMCP models have also demonstrated community-wide economic benefit. Local employers have reduced health care cost-shifting, increased productivity and increased employee retention. The model's emphasis on preventive and chronic care, combined with intentional coordination with community employment resources, reduces the financial burden of the community's uninsured population on state and local budgets while supporting individuals toward employment.
The Community Multi-Share Coverage Program Act is intended to:
Reduce the number of uninsured through a hospital-led community-based coverage option;
Test the feasibility of supporting Medicaid recipients transitioning from part-time employment to full-time employment by ensuring that health care remains stable and supports economic independence;
Inform both state and national Medicaid policy where an increasing number of waivers are mandating work but individuals are unable to move to full employment without losing coverage;
Target distressed economic areas;
Assess and evaluate the viability of multi-share coverage expansion using both 1115 Medicaid and 1332 federal waivers.
In keeping with the Access Health approach, the cost of coverage will be supported through a four-part multi-share payment model that includes: (1) the individual; (2) the individual’s employer, employment training or educational institution, or a skilled trade organization including apprenticeship and training sites; (3) the sponsoring health care organization; and, (4) federal funds provided through CMCP. Products produced under CMCP will, like Access Health, provide first dollar coverage. This eliminates the burden of out of pocket expenses for a population that has little expendable income. Coverage will also not exclude any individuals with pre-existing conditions.