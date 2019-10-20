It will be all incumbents on the ballot in the mayoral and city council races in the City of Montague for the November 5 general election.
Mayor Tom Lohman will not be challenged for another two-year term.
There will just be the incumbents running for the three, four-year terms on the council. On the ballot will be Lisa Ann Kiel, Tim Todd and Jeri Wonders.
Absentee ballots have been sent out and polls will be open at Montague City Hall on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Following are responses by the candidates to a questionnaire from the White Lake Beacon asking for biographical information and the candidate’s top three priorities, if elected.
Mayor (1, 2-year term)
Tom Lohman
Address: 8725 Meade St.
Tom Lohman, age 72, retired from Alcoa (Howmet) after 46 years and currently works part-time for Media Technology in Shelby.
The Montague High School graduate attended college at Muskegon Community College and Michigan State University.
Lohman has served on the Montague City Council for about 12 years and is currently the mayor, is chairman of the White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority board, and is membership chairman of the White Lake Area Historical Society
His top three priorities as mayor would be:
• Taxes and a balanced budget
• Representing the City of Montague at various activities
•Working with neighboring cities and townships
“Over the past few years Montague has been able to come up with a balanced budget, able to maintain services and meet our obligations for health and retirement.
“As Mayor of the City of Montague, I am looking forward to representing the city at various activities. And I am looking forward to meeting more of our residents and hearing your stories. When you see me walking the sidewalks or snow blowing the driveway or just working in the yard, I invite you to stop and chat a few minutes.
“Several items come to mind in working with neighboring cities and townships. These items include: White Lake Area Solid Waste Authority, keeping the road open between Montague and Whitehall even with the rising water level, Marihuana rules and regulations, future county and state roads in our area, and continued mutual aid for fire and police departments.”
Council (3, 4-year terms)
Lisa Ann Kiel
Address: 7734 Old Channel Trail
Did Not Respond.
Tim Todd
Address: 8711 Staples St.
Tim Todd, age 63, has been a member of the Montague Downtown Development Authority for 26 years and has been on the city’s planning commisison for 5 years. He has also been on the Cruz’In Committee for 24 years and the Pumpkinfest Committee for 23 years. Todd has served on the city council for a four-year term and has been mayor pro-tem for two years.
Todd retired as the marketing teacher and DECA advisor at Montague High School for 21 years. Before that he held those positions at the Van Buren Tech Center for 11 years.
Todd has a bachelors and masters degrees in teaching from Western Michigan University.
His three priorities include:
• To encourage growing the Montague’s business sector while retaining our small town charm.
• To assist the decision making process of smart capital improvements while maintaining a fiscally sound budget.
• To continue to update our policies and ordinances that need clarification.
Jeri Wonders
Address: 4894 Hancock St.
Jeri Wonders, age 60, said she is running for council because, “As a life-long resident of Montague, I think this is a great place to live and I care what happens in our town.”
She has a Bachelor’s degree in Business from Grand Valley State University and is the Human Resources Manager at Muskegon Area District Library. Wonders was appointed to the city council two years ago.
The priorities for the city should continue in the direction they are currently moving.
• That is being fiscally responsible while maintaining the level of services for residents.
• Continue working on developing the downtown to encourage more activity to bring people and businesses downtown. There is a lot going on with the Artisan Market Village, Ice Rink and Butter Milk Creek Park, the new mural, and the library getting a Storyville village.
I would also like to see the Deer Management continue to get a handle on the deer population in the City.