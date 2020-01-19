MONTAGUE – Music teacher Jacquie Wood, Oehrli (RRO) Elementary School, has again been recognized for her outstanding patriotism.
Wood recently received the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Teacher of the Year Award for Michigan District 12. She received a plaque with her name engraved on it, and a check for $75.
She said that there are 10 counties in District 12. Each county nominates three teachers; one for elementary school, one for middle school and one for high school.
Last year Wood received the Citizenship Citation Award from the White Lake VFW Post 3256.
Woods teaches her students about military sacrifice, and how the men and women who serve should be honored. Each year she puts on a Veteran’s Day concert for local veterans and their families at the Montague High School auditorium.
“I teach the importance of veterans, the sacrifices they make [sic}. I just try to make my students aware of what’s going on. For one thing we have a lot of students who are affected with their dad or mom being deployed,” said Wood.
Wood said there are several students at her school who have parents that are veterans or are currently deployed.
She said what she does is not politically biased.
“It doesn’t matter if you agree with the war, or you don’t agree with the war, because we are not talking about that. We are talking about the sacrifices of a mommy and daddy [sic],” said Wood.
Wood’s deep respect for the veteran community in part comes from her upbringing, and the veterans in her life. Her father is a WWII veteran, her brother a Vietnam veteran and her son a Kuwait veteran.
“This does mean a lot to me. I don’t know how to explain (it). Why does it mean anything? Because it means I’m doing my job, that I have passion, that I think is important,” she said.
A ceremony was held for the District 12 recipients in Manistee earlier this month.