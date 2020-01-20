Bling Thing – 2020, a fashion and jewelry fundraiser, will be held Friday Feb. 7, 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 8, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The sale of fine jewelry as well as vintage clothing and accessories to benefit the Library, returns to the Century Club Ballroom, 356 W. Western Avenue, Muskegon
Celebrating its eighth year, “Bling Thing” is presented by the Friends of Hackley Public Library. All proceeds will benefit library programs and activities throughout the year.
Open to the public on both days, guests will have an opportunity to purchase jewelry, purses, scarves, etc. that have been donated by the community throughout the year.
On Friday, a $10 donation at the door includes wine, chocolates and an opportunity to shop from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can purchase chances on the popular gift card raffle trees and other delectable baskets.
The sale continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The floor will close at noon and reopen at 12:15 p.m., when everything will be discounted 50 percent. Biggby Coffee will provide complimentary coffees and hot chocolate.
Since 2013, Bling Thing has raised more than $10,000 annually for the Library.
An active group of community volunteers, the Friends of Hackley Public Library raises over $20,000 each year to support many free programs at the library. Tailored for both children and adults, these programs focus on history, literature, music and other topics of interest to the community, as well as technology classes and author visits. Notably, the funds support the annual Charles Hackley Distinguished Lecture in the Humanities Program.
Over the years, Friends has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to enhance and refurbish areas throughout the 126-year-old historic building.