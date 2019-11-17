Thank You
The Kennebeck family extends its sincere thank-you and appreciation for the outpouring of love, support and financial generosity not only during the benefit at the White Lake Eagles but during this difficult journey of the last 2 years. We are truly blessed to be part of this wonderful compassionate and caring White Lake Community!
We’d also like to extend a special thank you to the Eagles and all of you behind the scenes for all of your time, effort and hard work to put this benefit together, you are absolutely amazing!
With heartfelt deep gratitude,
Love John, Dawn, Stephanie, Austin and Josh Kennebeck