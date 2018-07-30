Western Michigan
University
Holton: Courtney L. Geisler ,Bachelor of Science.
Montague: Alexandra Marie Christmas ,Master of Arts .
Muskegon (49445): Emily R. Cihos, Bachelor of Science; Zachariah E. Rummery, Bachelor of Science; Travis P. Webster, Bachelor of Business Administration.
North Muskegon: Abigail Jean Clark, Bachelor of Science.
Whitehall: Matthew R. Amstutz, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Kyle A. Schittenhelm, Bachelor of Science in Engineering; Ashley A. Westerlund, Master of Arts; Kyle Greggory Zack, Bachelor of Business Administration.