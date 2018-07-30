Northern Michigan

University

Following are area students on the Dean’s List for the Winter 2018 semester.

4.00 gpa

Montague — Abigail Christmas.

3.50-3.99 gpa

Montague — Daniel Davis, Alexander Kennedy, Elliot Kennedy

Muskegon — Johnathon Webster, Summer Yeck

North Muskegon — Andrea Fairfield, Megan Romkema

Twin Lake — Kelsey McGuire

Whitehall — Connor Boyd, Chase Casebolt

Ithaca College

ITHACA, NY - Paige Twining, an Ithaca College student from Muskegon, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.

