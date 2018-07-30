Northern Michigan
University
Following are area students on the Dean’s List for the Winter 2018 semester.
4.00 gpa
Montague — Abigail Christmas.
3.50-3.99 gpa
Montague — Daniel Davis, Alexander Kennedy, Elliot Kennedy
Muskegon — Johnathon Webster, Summer Yeck
North Muskegon — Andrea Fairfield, Megan Romkema
Twin Lake — Kelsey McGuire
Whitehall — Connor Boyd, Chase Casebolt
Ithaca College
ITHACA, NY - Paige Twining, an Ithaca College student from Muskegon, was named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2018 semester.