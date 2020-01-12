Paige Alkire of North Muskegon, was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the recently completed fall 2019 semester. To qualify for inclusion on the dean's list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Whitehall, MI
Right Now
- Humidity: 85%
- Feels Like: 20°
- Heat Index: 20°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 20°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 08:16:26 AM
- Sunset: 05:30:33 PM
- Dew Point: 16°
- Visibility: 9 mi
Today
Cloudy early, becoming mostly sunny this afternoon. High 28F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low near 20F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Tomorrow
Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the morning. High 37F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 19°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 27°
Heat Index: 27°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 2mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 3mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 26°
Heat Index: 26°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 18°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 4mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 22°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: E @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 6mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ESE @ 7mph
Precip: 23% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 24°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
News & More In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.