Montague
Fire District
Oct. 31
• 5:22 p.m., Medical, 8800 block of Whitbeck Rd.
Nov. 5
• 12:53 p.m., Medical, 8700 block of Staples St.
Nov. 6
• 5:56 a.m., Auto Aid to Grant Twp. Fire.
Periods of rain and snow. High 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 26F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%.
Variably cloudy with snow showers. Much colder. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
