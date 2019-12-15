Two area students who are attending Western Michigan University have been initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
Initiated are:
• Jeannie Cole of Muskegon (49445).
• Sylvan Benton of Whitehall (49461).
They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.