MCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society inducts 13 sstudents
Thirteen Muskegon Community College students were inducted into the college’s Beta Xi Xi chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) International Honor Society during its 29th ceremony held Nov. 14 in the Blue and Gold Room on campus.
The newest inductees, listed alphabetically by high school/homeschool, are:
• Coopersville: Rylie Camp
• Grand Haven: Emily Klingensmith
• Homeschool: Kate Rosema
• Mona Shores: Nicholas Davis, Leeanna Harris, Emily Weber
• Muskegon: Michael Evans, William Vauters
• Montague: Alexis Mischler
• Newaygo: Bryanna Richardson
• North Muskegon: Parker Reynolds
• Oakridge: Alonda Jane Eller
• Whitney M. Young Magnet (Chicago, IL): Nancy Anderson
Beta Xi Xi Past President and 2019 Regional Vice President Maxwell Olmstead assisted with the ceremony. Julian Wilson, the 2019 Regional PR/Historian from Oakland Community College, provided remarks.
In 1929, PTK was recognized as the official honor society for two-year colleges by the American Association of Community Colleges. Today, it is the largest honor society in American higher education, with more than 1.3 million members and 1,200 chapters located in 50 United States, U.S. territories, and other countries.
PTK serves to recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for growth and development through honors, leadership, and service programming. MCC chartered the Beta Xi Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa in November 2005.
To learn more about Beta Xi Xi and Phi Theta Kappa contact Patti D’Avignon at (231)777-0341 or Lisa Anderson at (231)777-0274.