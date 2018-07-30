Whitehall Police
July 24
• An 18-year-old Egleston Township man was transported to the hospital after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing on Lake St. near Muskegon Ave. According to the police report the man was southbound on Lake St. with his father at about 8:34 p.m. and struck the curb, throwing him from his bike. The man complained of pain but was alert and conscious. No citations were issued in the crash.
• At 4:45 p.m. police were called to a business in the 200 block of E. Colby St .on a report of a shoplifting. A clerk at the business reported watching several juveniles as they browsed the store and noticed a girl put an item up her shirt and leave the store. The cameras outside showed her pull the item out and begin to eat it. Using the description the investigating officer located a 15-year-old at Goodrich Park and questioned her about the incident. She later admitted to the theft. The case remains under investigation.
July 23
• A Shelby man was arrested and his passenger cited after an 11:36 p.m. traffic stop for speeding. An officer on patrol observed the vehicle in the 500 block of Colby St. and was able to make the stop on Thompson St. The occupants said that they had been hanging out with friends and decided to come to Whitehall for Taco Bell. During contact with the 22-year-old driver the officer noticed a beer can in the back seat and questioned the driver who admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. The officer had the driver perform sobriety tests and during the test asked the driver how high he felt. The suspect replied that it would be higher but being stopped was “a total buzz kill.” Based on the results he was arrested for Operating While Impaired. The Shelby man also admitted that there was some marijuana in the car and during a search of the vehicle the officer found the beer can was partially full and plant marijuana and marijuana concentrate were also found. As the questioning continued the driver admitted to possessing the alcohol and the plant marijuana. The 17-year-old passenger, also from Shelby, admitted to drinking alcohol and possessing the marijuana concentrate. The passenger was cited for Minor in Possession and released but charges of marijuana possession are pending lab testing at the Michigan State Police crime lab. The driver was taken to the Muskegon County Jail where a blood sample was taken. He was lodged and cited for OWI, Possession of Open Intoxicants and Use of Marijuana.
• A North Muskegon man reported that he was bitten by a dog while bicycling on the path near Benston Rd the day before. The 47-year-old said a man and his daughter were walking the other direction with the dog and as he passed them the dog lunged and bit him in the back of the leg. The victim only had a first name of the owner but officers were able to identify the owner from the name. The dog was given a quarantine order.
• Calls from police resolved a failure to pay for gasoline at a business in the 1000 block of Colby St. The report was made at 1:49 a.m. when the suspect failed to return after the incident that occurred about 5:00 p.m. the day before. Police made three calls to the suspect which resulted in his return and making payment.
•Whitehall Police were called to the 1200 block of Colby St on a family dispute. A 12-year old boy was arguing with his mother at 12:07 a.m. and that led to the call. The boy’s father came and picked up the boy for the night.
• Two juveniles were stopped for a curfew violation in the 300 block of Thompson St. When asked why they were out at 11:45 p.m. they said that they were playing Pokemon with parent’s permission. Contact was made with the parent and everyone was reminded of the curfew rules.
July 22
• A resident of the 200 block of Hall St. reported that medication had been stolen from their home. The victim is in her late 70’s noticed that her prescription was low and after refilling one noticed it was nearly gone after only a few days. The victim was concerned that a family member was stealing them as that person had visited recently. The case remains under investigation.
• At 9:09 a.m. a resident of the 300 block of Division St. reported that a plate of chicken and some pizza had been thrown on her front door. The victim said that they were unsure who had done the deed but that the night before they had asked a neighbor to quiet their party.
• An officer was patrolling around the high school at 1:11 a.m. when they observed a pickup truck enter the parking lot and do several donuts in the lot. The vehicle then sped out of the lot with the officer following. A stop was made on Durham Rd. and the officer found five occupants in the truck including a 16-year-old driver and one 16-year-old passenger. The Fruitland Township driver was cited for violation of his Level II driving restrictions, careless driving and a curfew violation. The 16-year-old passenger, a Whitehall girl, was also cited for a curfew violation.
July 21
• A rollover crash on Lake St. near Muskegon Ave. resulted in only minor injuries and a citation for violation of Level II driver restrictions. Police were called at 11:36 p.m. and during the investigation the driver reported that he was southbound on Lake St. in the curve and lost control of his vehicle due to the rain and bald tires. The vehicle crossed over to the left side of the road and struck a curb before rolling onto its top. The Fruitland Township resident and lone occupant was wearing his seat belt and had an abrasion on his elbow but couldn’t remember the crash so he was transported to the hospital for evaluation. The crash report also indicated that speed was a factor.
• At 3:45 a.m. an officer observed as a vehicle pulled into the parking lot of a business in the 200 block of Colby St. A man from the driver’s seat then got out and slammed a skateboard onto the ground several times so the officer approached. The 18-year-old told the officer that he had just been kicked out of the house where he was living in Muskegon and then two tires on his car went flat just before he arrived at the store. The man said he was taking his frustrations out on the skateboard. No further action was taken.
July 20
• An officer checking Covell Park at 3:49 a.m. located two fishermen and checked their fishing licenses. During the check, one of the men, a Montague resident, was found to have a warrant from Newaygo County for Failure to Appear in Court. The 28-year-old was taken into custody without incident and later turned over to Newaygo deputies.
July 19
• Police were called to Goodrich Park for a report the juveniles were bothering a seagull. When the officer arrived at the 2:38 p.m. call he located to 14-year-old boys matching the description. The suspects admitted to capturing the gull that was apparently injured because it could not fly away. They said that they only took some pictures with the gull and did not hurt it and that they did that twice. The Fruitland and Blue Lake Township residents were warned and told to leave the park for the day.
Muskegon Co.
Sheriff
July 24
• At 11:51 p.m., a retail fraud-theft was reported in the 1400 block of Whitehall Rd., Laketon Twp.
• At 8:24 p.m., a Nonaggravated Assault was reported in the 3300 block of Whitehall Rd., Dalton Twp.
July 23
• At 11:48 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department assisted another agency in making a warrant arrest int he 7300 block of Progress Drive, Blue Lake Twp.
• At 6:57 p.m., a Nonaggravated Assault was reported in the 100 block of Agard Rd.at Hyde Park Rd., Dalton Twp.
• At 5:04 a.m., a serious injury traffic crash occurred on E. River Rd. at Beattie Rd., Dalton Twp.
July 22
• At 9:04 a.m., a traffic crash occurred on Crocker Rd. at Brickyard Rd., Cedar Creek Twp.
July 21
• At 1:41 p.m., Damage to Property was reported in the 11200 block of Old 31, Montague Twp.
July 20
• At 1:45 a.m., a 28-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of obstructing justice/violation of preliminary injunctive order, at 5990 E. Crystal Lake Rd., Blue Lake Twp.
July 18
• At 8:50 p.m., a 20-year-old woman was charged with Retail Fraud: 3rd Degree at Walmart, 2755 Holton-Whitehall Rd., Whitehall Twp.
Muskegon Twp.
Police Dept.
July 25
• At 1:20 p.m., a traffic crash occurred on the northbound US31 entrance ramp to Holton Rd.
• At 3:56 a.m., a larceny was reported in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
July 18
• At 4:52 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident occurred in the 1800 block of Holton Rd.
• At 1:08 p.m., a hit and run motor vehicle accident occurred on Holton Rd. at Roberts Rd.
• At 6:31 p.m., a theft from a motor vehicle was reported in the 1200 block of Center St.