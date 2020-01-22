Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing late. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%.

Tomorrow

Light snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.