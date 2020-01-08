(Muskegon, MI) – A promotion designed to bring more people into local eateries in Muskegon and on the Lakeshore is planned for February 21 through February 29.
The promotion, called Lakeshore Restaurant Week, is being organized and promoted by the Muskegon branch of Cumulus Broadcasting, which consists of four radio stations: 98.3 WLCS; V-100 WVIB; Sunny 92.5 WWSN; and 97.5 NASH Icon WLAW.
The idea is to band together a group of restaurants that will offer discounts and other promotions to entice couples and families to try restaurants that they otherwise have not tried before.
“Our idea is simple,” explained Rich Berry, from the Cumulus – Muskegon Radio Group. “We are promoting that there are a lot of really good area restaurants on the Lakeshore. By offering special deals and discounts between February 21 and February 29, we want people to do some experimenting and try new places.
“It’s amazing how many great places there are to eat in the Muskegon and the Lakeshore area,” said Berry. “We want to promote that while also offering the consumer a great deal. It is our hope to make the Lakeshore Restaurant Week an annual event that residents and travelers will look forward to each year.
Restaurants who are members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will receive a discount to participate.
A list of participating restaurants will be released in the next several weeks. A special web page, muskegonlakeshorerestaurantweek.com, is being designed to list the restaurants and their discounts. A Facebook page is also being designed according to Berry.
“We are moving quickly to get this started,” said Berry, “I think that everyone is going to love this idea.”