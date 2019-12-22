High school sophomores and juniors whose parents or guardians are Great Lakes Energy members are invited to take part in a once-in-a-lifetime leadership travel opportunity in June 2020.
From the battlefields of Gettysburg, to the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C., the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour will explore leadership lessons from our nation’s history and immerse participants in the cooperative spirit.
Those selected to attend Youth Tour will meet in Portland, MI for orientation, then board a motor coach bound for Washington, D.C. There, they will join other Youth Tour high school students from all over the USA. The Michigan group will make stops to tour the Civil War battlegrounds in Gettysburg, PA, and Fort McHenry in Baltimore, MD—birthplace of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Students will engage in brief lectures with a tour guide at various Washington, D.C. monuments and memorials, and explore several museums of the Smithsonian Institution. They will witness the time-honored changing of the guard ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, have a unique opportunity to ask questions and discuss issues with several Michigan Senators and Congressmen on Capitol Hill, and enjoy an evening at a Washington Nationals baseball game.
“Electric co-ops have been sponsoring Youth Tour for over 50 years,” says Great Lakes Energy program coordinator Linda Kotzian. “And every year, students returning from Washington, D.C. tell us that the friendships they made and all they experienced together on Youth Tour were life-changing.”
Great Lakes Energy is a not-for-profit, member-owned electric cooperative utility serving 26 counties throughout western and lower northern Michigan. The co-op sponsors students selected to attend Youth Tour as part of the its ongoing commitment to power communities and improve quality of life for members and their children.
The event takes place June 20-25, 2020. More information and the online application are available at CooperativeYouthTour.com. Applications must be received by Feb. 28 for consideration.