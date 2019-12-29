“Love ya to the moon and back, Christy Graves-Gavagan,” “Julia’s Journey on the Road to a New Life 5-2-14,” “We made it DAD! CJ, Joe, Beth, Tony & Kids,” “Let your Light Shine, Marv and Donna Helder.”
These are some of the inscriptions on the new walkway around the Big Sable Point Lighthouse (SPLKA).
The Leave a Print in the Sand campaign helps SPLKA raise funds for capital preservation projects identified by the SPLKA Board of Directors at all four of its lighthouses. Since SPLKA started offering customized walkway boards in July, 2014, at the Big Sable Lighthouse, it have raised over $36,000 which has been added to the SPLKA Capital Campaign Fund on deposit at the Mason County Community Foundation.
Since then they have also made boards available at the Little Sable Lighthouse and the White River Light Station. A total of 585 boards at Big Sable, 64 at Little Sable and 20 at the White River Light Station have been donated and installed around the lights.
Purchasing a personalized walkway board is a fun way to contribute to the preservation of the lighthouses. These boards are becoming the new walkway around Big Sable, a connecting walkway to the gift trailer at Little Sable, and part of the wheel chair ramp to the keeper’s workshop at the White River Light Station.
The cost of an engraved board is $100. Each board can be engraved with up to 25 characters on a line, including commas and spaces, with a two-line maximum.
Whether you are documenting your travels, “2011- Life’s an adventure, climbed all 130 steps C&G,” “Survived the Death March;” remembering time spent at one of the lights, “Here our Spirits Soar as Eagles, Thom and Nancy Jones;” memorializing a beloved pet, “Gretchen- the Best Cat Ever;” or honoring a loved one, “A son’s first hero, a daughter’s first love, Our Dad Forever,” your personalized walkway board will be one more plank in the path across the sand.
Strolling the path and reading the inscriptions is an enjoyable pastime to pursue on your next visit to a SPLKA site.
Brochures are available for downloading and printing on the SPLKA website at (www.splka.org) or by calling the office at 231-845-7417.
An addition of another board on one of SPLKA’s walkways supports the non-profit’s mission to preserve their magnificent lighthouses for generations to come.