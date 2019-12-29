Today

Periods of rain. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 38F. SE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.

Tomorrow

Windy with a mixture of rain and snow in the morning. Then snow showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.