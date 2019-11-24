By Virginia DeMumbrum
Closed for Thanksgiving
The White Lake Community Library will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 28 and 29, for the Thanksgiving holiday. We will be open on Saturday the 30th from 10 until 5, as usual, so stop in if you need to print boarding passes, take a break from all the company, or find some new recipes for using up leftover turkey. Of course, you are also welcome to stop in to read the paper, check your email, or borrow a book. Better yet, stop in to say hello to the staff on duty – they will be happy to see you!
Self-Serve Fax Service
Now Available
The new copier at the library is full of great features that can make your life easier. We now offer self-serve faxing for just $1 per job, and scanning to an email address is completely free. Many documents can be printed directly from a flash drive, and you can send photos or documents to the printer right from your phone or laptop. Copies are still just 15 cents each for black and white and 25 cents each for color, and friendly assistance is included free. (Did you know we also have two notaries on staff? Just call ahead to check availability.)
Streaming Video Service
coming to the library
The library is getting ready to add Hoopla to its digital collection. Hoopla offers a huge variety of streaming videos and music, plus ebooks, audiobooks, and comics. The entire collection is available instantly, with no holds and no waiting, and all you need to access it is a valid library card and an internet-connected device. In connection with adding the streaming video option, the library will discontinue the $1 rental charge for DVD checkouts. We anticipate rolling out this new service in early December, so please stay tuned for more details.
