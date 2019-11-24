MONTAGUE – Chicago detective and ex-marine Cleve Hawkins has another mystery to solve; this time it involves a senator, his wife, and some unusual predilections the two share in the bedroom.
This of course isn’t a story taken from tabloid headlines, but instead the plot to the new book “Shadows of Sin” by local author R.C. Hartson. This is the third book in his Cleve Hawkins book series.
“It’s a political thriller, there is a senator, [he] and his wife are involved in some weird sexual things. The senator doesn’t want it to get out, so he hasn’t called the cops, he is afraid to because it will get into the papers,” said Hartson.
“So he calls Cleve Hawkins to find out who the miscreants are and track them down.”
However, like any good mystery novel there is always a murder to be solved, and a few bad actors the main character has to deal with.
Hartson’s first Cleve Hawkins novel “Fatal Beauty” was released in 2015. In 2016 he followed that book up with “Triple Crossed.” “Shadows of Sin” will be released in Jan. 30, 2020.
In between the second and third novel in the series Hartson wrote another book. One that was more personal and autobiographical, and told the story of a young boy that was separated from his six siblings.
“Falling Up the Stairs” tells the story of a young boy named Joey who navigates the foster care system, and eventually later in life reunites with his family. That novel was released in 2018.
Hartson said he first discovered his love for writing when he was a young man attending Columbia College in Chicago. During his time there he discovered an interest in writing poetry and short stories.
However, it wasn’t until years later that he decided to finally write a novel. Hartson said his wife was the one that convinced him.
His tips for future authors is to read as much as possible. He said reading helps to find inspiration and ideas for their own writing, but it also helps authors to see how to layout and plot a book.
“Shadows of Sin” will be available at The Book Nook & Java Shop, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble in Muskegon.