WHITEHALL – Seven hundred gallons of raw sewage spilled out onto Lake Street and in the nearby soils last Tuesday when a force main failed.
“The leak was discovered when an employee (Department of Public Works) drove along Lake Street,” said Brian Armstrong, City of Whitehall Public Works director. “He saw water in the gutter pan and stopped to investigate. At the moment the pump kicked on sending sewage out of the leaking main which is located on the White Lake side of Lake Street near the Arconic Plant 3 parking lot by Misco Drive.
Armstrong said the leak was discovered about 11 a.m., and the city DPW crew responded immediately. The repair was completed in the dark at 9:15 p.m.
The DPW director said the sewage had not been in the ground long before it was discovered. The area also is a natural surface water filter, used to capture storm water drainage before it hits White Lake.
“There was significant pipe loss,” Armstrong commented on the force main break. “We don’t know if it was a defective (ductile) iron pipe or the installation which contributed to the leak.”
The city used its sewer vacuum truck, plus one from Northern A-1 Services, an industrial environmental company with a facility in Whitehall.
Armstrong said he reported the leak to the Muskegon County Public Health and the State of Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The director said the city will further investigate the condition of the force main which he believes was installed in the 1980s.