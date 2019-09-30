The Marijuana Regulatory Agency’s (MRA) social equity team has announced additional dates, times, and locations for its education and outreach sessions to promote and encourage participation in the licensed marijuana market.
One of the sessions will be held Monday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m., at Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Rd., Muskegon.
While attendance is free, space is limited. Interested participants need to register at the following website: http://bit.ly/MRA-SE-Events.
More education and outreach sessions for the MRA’s Social Equity Program will be added soon; check the MRA website for more information.
During the visit, the MRA will provide educational sessions regarding the social equity program and the application and licensure process. The MRA’s social equity representatives will be available to assist individuals with completing the social equity application, which will allow the MRA to determine if the individual qualifies for participation in the program.
Participating in the Social Equity Program allows qualifying applicants to benefit from a reduction of up to 60% off the application fee, the initial license fee, and future renewal fees, which will be calculated as follows for qualifying applicants:
25% reduction for those who have been a resident of one of the 19 disproportionally impacted communities for the past five years AND whose marijuana establishments will be located in disproportionately impacted communities.
An additional 25% reduction if the individual(s) holding majority ownership have been a resident of one of the 19 disproportionally impacted communities for the past five years AND have a marijuana-related conviction.
An additional 10% reduction if the individual(s) holding majority ownership have been a resident of one of the 19 disproportionally impacted communities for the past five years AND were registered as primary caregivers for at least two years between 2008 and 2017.
Social Equity Representatives will confirm eligibility for participation in this program through acceptance of several forms of documentation.
Section 8 of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act (2018) required the MRA to develop “a plan to promote and encourage participation in the marijuana industry by people from communities that have been disproportionately impacted by marijuana prohibition and enforcement and to positively impact those communities.”