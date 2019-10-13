WHITEHALL – The City of Whitehall will be raising rates at its downtown White Lake Municipal Marina for this upcoming season.
The city council approved the rate increases at its Sept. 24 meeting.
The increases include seasonal and transient docking rates, and sewage pump out fees.
The seasonal rate will go up by $300. For a 30-foot slip the rate will be $1,800 and for a 45-foot slip the rate will be $2,350.
In 2013 the city significantly dropped its seasonal rates to attract boaters, but has since increased them on an annual basis. In 2013 the 30-foot and 45-foot slip rates were $1,000. That dropped from $1,424 for 30-foot slips and $2,689 for 45-foot slips in 2012.
The city increased transient rates to $44 per night for a 30-foot slip and $67 per night for a 45-foot slip. That is going up from the Michigan Waterways Commission Class C transient slip fees of $37 per night for a 30-foot slip and $60 per night for a 45-slip charged this past season.
The fees for sewage pump out has also been increased for the first time in at least 19 years. The price is going up from $5 to $10 for seasonal boaters and $15 for all others.
City Manager Scott Huebler said the marina has a 60-foot slip, but it isn’t rented for the season. It has been used for special events like tours on the Grand Valley State University’s W.G. Jackson research vessel and the former Port City Princess touring boat. He said the city has also placed a house boat at the end of the pier.