Today

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.