LANSING, Mich.—The Historical Society of Michigan (HSM) announces that the 2020 Michigan History Day® State Finals will be held at Central Michigan University (CMU) on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
For the past four years, the event was held at Bay City Central High School, but it will now move to the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (CLASS) on the CMU campus, which is located in Mount Pleasant. The CMU campus can easily accommodate the more than 1,200 people expected to attend the contest, including students, teachers, family members and volunteer judges, all of whom travel from every region of Michigan to participate in the State Finals.
“We enjoyed being at Bay City Central High School, but we are so excited to move the contest to CMU,” said Michigan History Day state coordinator Amy Bradfield. “As well as being centrally located within the state, CMU provides our student participants the opportunity to present their research in a prestigious academic environment.”
Throughout the day, student participants and their families can experience what a college campus has to offer, including exploring museums, listening to presentations and joining campus tours. Jay Martin, director of the Museum of Cultural and Natural History and Museum Studies Program at CMU, approached HSM about hosting the State Finals and worked with administration and staff at CMU to make the move possible. Students qualify for the State Finals by participating in one of the 11 district contests across the state. CMU is also hosting the District 5 contest on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
“Bringing students and faculty together to share knowledge and celebrate learning is what we do every day at CMU” said CLASS Dean Richard Rothaus. “We are excited to welcome the students, teachers, and families to campus and join in this great Michigan tradition.”
Michigan History Day (National History Day in Michigan) is an educational program of the Historical Society of Michigan. The yearlong educational program encourages students in grades 4 through 12 to explore local, state, national and world history. Students can enter their work into a series of competitive events, advancing from school contests to district, state and national competitions. For more information, please visit hsmichigan.org/mhd.
National History Day is a nonprofit education organization headquartered in College Park, Maryland. Established in 1974, National History Day promotes an appreciation for historical research among middle and high school students through multiple annual programs. Winners from the State Finals move to the national competition in June.
The Historical Society of Michigan, the state’s oldest cultural organization, helps connect Michigan’s past to students, educators, historical organizations and the public through educational programs, conferences, publications, awards, workshops, referral services, networking opportunities and support for local history organizations. The Historical Society of Michigan is a member-supported educational 501(c)(3) nonprofit nongovernmental organization. For more information, visit hsmichigan.org.