LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was essentially unchanged in October, inching down by a tenth of a percentage point to 4.1 percent, according to data released Monday, November 18, by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.
However, payroll jobs fell sharply by 22,000, or 0.5 percent, over the month, due largely to a strike in the auto industry. (Persons on strike are counted as employed, having no impact on the unemployment rate. However, they are not included in the count of jobs, contributing to fewer payroll jobs.)
Nationally, the jobless rate advanced by one-tenth of a percentage point over the month and was 0.5 percentage points below the Michigan rate.
Michigan’s October 2019 jobless rate of 4.1 percent was a tenth of a percentage point above the state’s October 2018 rate, while the U.S. jobless rate edged down over that period by two-tenths of a percentage point.
“Michigan payroll jobs fell temporarily in October due to the large, nearly six week-long strike in the auto sector,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives, “Job levels in the manufacturing sector should rebound in November, as autoworkers are now back on the job.”
Monthly labor force trends and highlights
• Michigan’s total labor force fell slightly for the second consecutive month, edging down by 3,000.
• Michigan’s total employment levels were little changed in October.
• Over the year, total employment in Michigan advanced by 1.0 percent, and the number of unemployed rose by 4.1 percent. In comparison, national employment increased by
1.2 percent, while unemployment fell by 4.2 percent since October 2018.