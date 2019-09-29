LANSING – Earlier this month the Michigan Public Service Commission (PSC) approved a landmark settlement that will more than triple the state’s existing solar portfolio.
This agreement is the result of months of negotiations between clean energy developers, Consumers Energy, and Michigan PSC staff and is a major victory for Cypress Creek Renewables.
Cypress Creek will get the chance to build approximately 40 percent of the 584 megawatts of solar approved in the settlement agreements, split into two tranches. The company’s first tranche of 46 MW will be built across 14 projects.
In addition, the company could receive up to 200 MW of additional power purchase agreements by the end of the year across 10 to 15 projects. Construction could start as soon as Spring 2020, with energization of the projects completed over the next four years.
Cypress Creek began developing projects in Michigan in 2016, after the Commission first opened a docket to reform its implementation of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA). The 1978 federal law requires utilities to purchase power from certain renewable energy facilities at a price that is equal or less than the cost the utility would incur to generate the power itself or purchase from another source.
The settlement will help facilitate Consumers Energy’s long-term goal to close all of its coal plants and build over five gigawatts of new solar by 2030.
“Cypress Creek invested early in the Michigan solar market, and we are pleased to move forward with building approximately 250 MW of solar energy in the state over the next few years,” said Noah Hyte, executive vice president, Cypress Creek Renewables. “These solar projects will provide new, clean energy for Michigan, while bringing hundreds of new jobs, millions of dollars in lease payments to Michigan farmers, and new property tax revenue for rural communities.”
Dennis and Gail Sikkenga are corn, alfalfa, soybean, hay farmers in Montague Township with a signed lease agreement with Cypress Creek.
Dennis Sikkenga said, “We are happy to see that our solar project is moving forward because it will mean a new income stream for our family and new jobs for our rural community.”
Michigan currently has 153 MW of installed solar, ranking 31st for solar buildout in the country.