Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...MINOR BEACH EROSION AND LAKESHORE FLOODING. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, MUSKEGON AND OTTAWA COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MINOR EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES IS EXPECTED. &&