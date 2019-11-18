A 22-year-old man was reported missing in the area of 60th St. and Kalamazoo Ave. Kentwood Sunday evening.
He is considered endangered.
The man is Jacob Thomas Toth, age 22. He is described as white, 6" tall, 200 pounds with darb brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing his left hand. He was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and beige pants
He was last seen on foot Saturday, Nov. 16, at 8 p.m. with no money, no phone or coat.
Persons who have information about his whereabouts, should call 911 or the investigating law enforcement agency, Kentwood Police Department @ 616-698-6580.