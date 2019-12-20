On Monday, December 23, downtown Muskegon will see the start of another new housing development.
Community enCompass will be installing its second modular “urban smart home” this year. Called "The Phoenix", the quadplex will create 4 units of affordable rental housing for working wage families. The Phoenix Quadplex Development follows the first-ever modular urban smart home which Community enCompass set in September 2019, now for sale with a number of interested buyers.
With the basement and foundation already complete, on December 23 the street will be blocked off, allowing for a crane to “drop” the four boxes that make up the quadplex on the foundation, in a matter of hours.
The first commitment for funding for The Phoenix Quadplex came from Community enCompass itself, an organization committed to rehabbing and rebuilding homes in Muskegon's core city neighborhoods. With the demolition of hundreds of blighted homes over the last few years, opportunities abound to create a new kind of housing on vacant lots.
Ten years ago, an accidental kitchen fire at a Community enCompass apartment building in Nelson Neighborhood burned the building to the ground. No one was injured, but a 100-year-old architectural beauty had to be demolished, leaving a gaping hole in the landscape of the block.
Fast forward 10 years. Through intentional stewardship of Community enCompass’ assets and the generosity of donors, the Board of Directors has committed the first $100,000 to the construction of a new four-unit apartment building where the previous structure once stood. The Phoenix refers to the Greek mythological concept of rising, being reborn from its own ashes.
The Phoenix will be located at 380 Houston Ave in the heart of the Nelson Neighborhood. This building is designed to match the size, scale, and character of the surrounding houses and buildings in the neighborhood.
With 4 apartment units, 3 units are 2-bedrooms, including full bathrooms and a total living space of approximately 800 square feet each; the 4th unit is a fully accessible one-bedroom apartment of the same size. The Phoenix has been built with the latest in energy efficient technology to keep utility bills low. Rents are set to be affordable for families who earn 30% - 80% of the Area Median Income. The Phoenix will allow residents to begin saving money, helping them build stability and a financial cushion to build credit.
Other funding partners include the City of Muskegon (through HOME Funds) and the Federal Home Loan Bank, with additional assistance provided through Chemical Bank and a couple of important individual donors.
After the house is “dropped” on December 23, all installation and finish work will be completed within two months. Applications for potential residents of the Phoenix Quadplex will be accepted in late January 2020.