MONTAGUE – City council members approved the purchase of a new wheel loader on Monday, Oct. 7.
“Our current loader is 12 years old, we’ve already done some repairs for rust work, and the main body put [sic] some diamond plating on it. There is a lot of wear and tear on it,” said city manager Jeff Auch.
“We’ve actually looked at several options for leasing. Looking at different financing options, finally came back with a Volvo loader through Alta (Equipment Company) supplier,” said Auch
According to Auch, costs for a new loader typically range between $173,000 to $210,00. The city is financing the cost of the loader through Kansas State Bank at the cost of $163,035.
With interest the city is expected to pay $175,094 for the equipment.
Auch was asked by city council member Claude Babcock about potentially leasing the equipment instead of buying. Auch said after speaking to city treasurer Tim Paul they decided purchasing the loader would be the best option.
“After we worked through the numbers, and discussed this with our treasurer financial director it just seemed like the best option. It is more expensive, more than we had initially budgeted, [but] this does give us ownership after five years, and similar to a lease we can also sell this after five years,” said Auch.
Auch said he didn’t believe the city would actually sell the loader, but the option is there.
To pay for the costs to buy the loader, the department of public works will charge rental fees to the different departments that need to use it.
“We rent it out internally, so every time we utilize that equipment we charge ourselves, or that department. So if the water department uses that equipment they pay into the equipment fund, which will then pay for these monthly payments,” said Auch.
Babcock asked Auch why the city was choosing Volvo over Case Construction, which manufactured the current loader in use.
“I left that up to public works to determine what they wanted. They did not have a preference for the type of loader as long as it had a good warranty on it. [..] They looked at John Deere, Cat (Caterpillar), Case, Volvo [sic],” said Auch.
When questioned about the condition of the current wheel loader Auch told the city council it was still serviceable. However, it is in need of about $40,000 of cab repairs.
The current wheel loader functions as needed, but the damage to the cab affects the interior climate of the vehicle.
In order to buy the wheel loader the city has to give up plans to buy its own street sweeping equipment. They will continue to contract this work out to outside companies.
Auch said a street sweeper isn’t likely to make the budget again until 2023. He said the public works department uses their wheel loader on a daily basis so it takes priority.
Babcock and council member Lisa Kiel were the only two members to vote against buying the new wheel loader.