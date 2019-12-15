MONTAGUE – The Montague High School FFA recently received a grant of $1,950 from Great Lakes Energy, and with the money the group will build a new composting facility at the school.
“The grant is from Great Lakes Energy, and it is a classroom grant, so this money is going to be used towards the purchase of a composting facility and all the components that go with it,” said teacher Carson Letot.
Montague High School is one of 22 schools that were awarded the grant. There was a total of 91 schools that had applied.
Letot said most classroom grants are usually only for a few hundred dollars, so the amount awarded is quite significant. Without the grant money the school would have still pursued building a composting facility, but would have looked for more corporate sponsorship than they already have.
Current corporate sponsors include: Tri-County Feed Services, White Lake Eagles Club, Shelby State Bank, American Farm Mortgage, Montague Metal Products and Kessler Builders.
“So in addition to this grant we’ve been working a very aggressive initiative to get corporate partners this year, and Emma (Woller) has been leading that to establish connections with local companies in order to get some funding to help build this compost as well,” said Letot
Senior Emma Woller said there are three levels of sponsorship: platinum, gold and silver.
The total budget for the new composting facility and its associated costs will be almost $5,000.
FFA will be using worms to accelerate the composting process.
“Vermicomposting is the use of worms to do your composting. So not only does it accelerate the process, but it actually provides a more nutrient dense product, that tends to not only be a good addition to any type of growing space, but also be worth a lot more money in terms of sales,” said Letot.
Junior Ben Kanaar said they intend to sell the compost at the Montague Farmer’s Market, and hope to get clients through word of mouth advertising.
“So once the worms finish breaking it down it should be very rich compost. We can sell that, but we can also sell the lumber we cut down to build the complex,” said junior Bailey Belinger.
Kanaar and Belinger are currently running vermicomposting experiments at the school. They are using red wiggler worms that were purchased from the website Uncle Jim’s Worm Farm.
Letot said in the future the district would like to source their worms locally.
The FFA is already doing composting at the school, but the pile is quite far away from the school, and students have to drive an ATV to it.
“It is quite a distance away. We have an ATV style of vehicle we can use to get out there. Other than that it is quite long walking distance to get to. It’s not very convenient, and not very organized, and is a massive pile. So you are not going to get quick production and quick breakdown like you would from a composting facility,” said Letot.
The composting facility is phase two of the Wildcat Farms Project. Last year, FFA installed an edible landscape at the school which was phase one.
The goal for Montague FFA is close the food loop at the school, and improve agricultural literacy with the student body.
The school at times uses the produce grown by the group in its meals. With vermicomposting the FFA will be able to recycle the food scraps from school lunches.
Phase three is still undetermined, but Letot said he is considering either doing a agroforesty or permaculture project next year.