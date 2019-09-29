By Jared Leatzow/Beacon Reporter

Montague High School’s 2019 Homecoming Court is: Front Row from left to right: Kylie Kutches, freshman; Ally Collins, sophomore; Carly Kunze, junior; Caitlin Coppess, senior; Alaina Eilers, senior; Kat Moreau, senior; Emma Woller, senior; Madelyn Wynn, senior; and Madison Moore, past representative. Back row from left to right: Silas Jancek, freshman; Hayden McDonald; sophomore, Logan Fairchild, junior; Braxtyn Collins, senior; Dylan Hopma, Senior; Chase Peterson, senior; Remington Schneider, senior; Brenna Schwarz, senior; Johnny Monette, past representative, Clay Jancek, past representative and Asher Erickson, past representative. Not pictured: Alina Waruszewski, past representative; and Cassidy Norkett, past representative. The Homecoming football game against Ravenna will be played this Friday.