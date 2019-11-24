Today

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A shower or two possible this evening with partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Overcast. High near 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.