The Old Newsies Goodfellows in Montague are determined to live by the slogan “Let No Child Be Forgotten.”
While the Old Newsies Goodfellows of Muskegon County announced it will not be collecting donations on street corners the first Saturday in December, and will be dissolved in March, Montague Captain Wendell Umstead said his volunteers plan to be out collecting for the Goodfellows who pack gifts for children of financially struggling families.
Umstead said that will mean the Montague volunteers will seek to join the Old Newsies Goodfellows of Oceana County, the neighbor to the north.
Umstead said Montague has already inquired about joining the Oceana County group, and early indications are they will welcome them. However, the move won’t be official until Old Newsies Goodfellows of Oceana County’s volunteer dinner December 5, two days before the annual collection.
Umstead said the Old Newsies of Muskegon County held a meeting to determine its future. “Only four or five (volunteers) showed up. That was disappointing.”
Debbie Mogdis, president of Old Newsies Goodfellows of Muskegon County, shared the news of the dissolution on the group’s Facebook page on October 31.
“This is one of the hardest posts I have had to make in my years as a volunteer in Muskegon County. I have had several ugly cries, but it is time to report.”
She wrote that the Board of Directors have voted that the 2019 Christmas Season will be our last season and we will dissolve our organization in March 2020, pursuant to the State’s instructions. There will not be a 2019 Sales Day.”
She reported that the Muskegon group would take donations from individuals and businesses up to November 15, for gifts to be distributed this year.
“We will purchase toys for the children this year with the money currently in our account and ask that you help us pack one more time. I am enclosing the schedule for preparing bags, packing and delivering bags.”
“Thank you Muskegon County for all your support the last 83 years. ‘Let No Child Be Forgotten’ since 1936,” she finished.
Old Newsies Goodfellows of Muskegon County, for many years called the Old Newsboys, was formed to bring holiday joy to the children in the Greater Muskegon Area, and in the process, to promote and strengthen the community.
Applications for the gift recipients are received from the schools.
Many members are former newspaper carriers, but any community-minded individual was welcome to join and participate. It has been increasingly difficult to recruit new volunteers.
Souvenir newspapers handed out to donors, used to be printed by The Muskegon Chronicle, but now are printed at the Ludington Daily News.
The collection by the Old Newsies was halted one year, 2016, when the Michigan Attorney General Bill Schutte ruled that standing in the streets to collect donations was a violation of the Uniform Traffic Code. The state later passed a law which would allow street collections with restrictions.