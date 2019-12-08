MONTAGUE – City residents can expect to pay more beginning this January on their water and sewer rates.
The city council passed two motions that raises rates for residents on Monday, Nov. 18. The increase is due to new lead and copper rules that are mandated by the State of Michigan.
Municipalities will no longer be allowed to have partial lead service lines. Montague is working to remove these lines, and meet state requirements.
The new rules were issued in June 2018, and is the most proactive lead and copper rule in the United States.
According to the University of Michigan’s Sustainability Institute website, “The rule requires water utilities to make an inventory of all water service connections, tell customers if they have a lead service line, and fully replace all lead service lines over the next 20 years.”
The City of Montague needs approximately $1.4 million to upgrade the water system. The rate increase will help pay for bonds issued to the city for these repairs.
The first of the two motions was to approve a two-percent sewer use rate, and sewer ready to serve rate. Council member Claude Babcock was the only person to vote no on the increase.
City Manager Jeff Auch said some people may wonder why their sewer is going up when the lead and copper rules are for drinking water. He explained that the water meters and meter transceiver units (MXU) are used by both water and sewer, and share in the cost in upgrading them.
An MXU is a device allows for off site meter reading and uses radio signals.
Auch said a household with a 3/4 inch or one inch pipe that uses between 3,000 to 7,000 gallons can expect costs to go from 49-cents to 76-cents, a difference of 27-cents.
The second motion was to approve an eight-percent increase to the water rate, and a six-percent water ready to serve rate. Again Babcock was the only person to vote no.
The current water ready-to-use rate is $4.90, but Auch said the new water rate will be $5.20. For water use people using a 3/4-inch meter, using the same above mentioned amounts of water will see costs go from about $1.24 to $1.93.
“These are not costs we enjoy increasing, but it is because of these mandates that we are required to do [it],” said Auch.
He did say that once the bonds are paid off it will free up a significant amount of money for the city. The first of two bonds is expected to be paid in 2023.